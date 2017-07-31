Apartment building catches fire in Linda Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Apartment building catches fire in Linda Vista

LINDA VISTA (KUSI) — An apartment building was set ablaze Sunday in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane in Linda Vista forcing residents to evacuate before firefighters quickly put the fire out. 

The fire department arrived at the scene and acted quickly, putting the fire out in less than half an hour, one of the apartment residents said. 

The fire started on the upper floor of the building causing significant damages and leaving little left of the apartment unit.

All residents were evacuated safely and there were no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

