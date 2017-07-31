San Diego State reveals new plans for Qualcomm Stadium site - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego State reveals new plans for Qualcomm Stadium site

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego State University has opened discussions with the mayor's office on a plan to buy or lease 47 acres of land for a stadium and a new West campus.   

University officials say that the site is the only proximate piece of land capable of suiting the universities expansion plan.

The mayors office plans to keep an open dialogue with SDSU hoping that the they can still be part of the process whether the University will move forward independently or collaborate with other partners.

SDSU’s plan is very similar to Soccercity’s, anticipating a 35,000 seat stadium expandable to 40,000, parking areas, student areas, office space, and commercial retail. 

This would be implemented after another initiative is put forward that the council could either adopt out right or send it to the voters to compete with Soccercity in next years November election.

The university sent mail to the mayor’s office regarding the plan with further details to come later. There’s been no mention of the plans estimated cost or how the university plans to finance the project.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.