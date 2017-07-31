San Diego State reveals new plans for Qualcomm Stadium site

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego State University has opened discussions with the mayor's office on a plan to buy or lease 47 acres of land for a stadium and a new West campus.More>>
With the United States versus Brazil soccer match underway on Sunday, Soccercity took advantage of the occasion to gather support for their continuing proposal.More>>
July 30th, 2017 was officially declared 'Mark Hamill Day' in the city of San Diego at a street naming ceremony in honor of the famous Star Wars actor.More>>
A San Diego street will soon bear the name of a famous former resident who grew to fame portraying Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” series.More>>
An apartment building was set ablaze Sunday in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane in Linda Vista forcing residents to evacuate before firefighters quickly put the fire out.More>>
A brush fire that began Sunday on a hillside in Clairemont Mesa continues to threaten homes.More>>
A brush fire that started burning today in Rose Canyon, near Interstate 5, temporarily threatened homes in Clairemont Mesa before firefighters managed to contain it, authorities said.More>>
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party today in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.More>>
The San Diego Padres will conduct POW/MIA Recognition Day at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, including 96-year-old Robert Vogler, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.More>>
