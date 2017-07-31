Tropical storms bring potentially dangerous swimming conditions to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There is a possibility of thunderstorms, high humidity and hot temperatures this week as big surf continues at San Diego beaches.

Tropical cyclones Hilary and Irwin were creating elevated surf and strong rip currents this week. A National Weather Service beach hazards statement issued over the weekend is expected to remain in effect through Tuesday evening.

The highest sets were expected to create dangerous swimming conditions, especially in the northern portion of San Diego county and southern Orange County, with sets up to five feet.

Caution should be used when on or near the water, the NWS said.

"Monsoonal moisture will likely be in place through at least Friday, with afternoon/early evening thunderstorms/showers possible each day mainly over the mountains and deserts," The NWS said. "However, there is an upper level disturbance forecast to move through the region which could bring showers and isolated to possibly scattered thunderstorms from the deserts all the way to the coast and coastal waters late Monday through early Wednesday morning."

High pressure building aloft will bring very warm to hot conditions this week, with increased humidity contributing to the heat.