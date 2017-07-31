Tropical storms bring potentially dangerous swimming conditions to San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey is scheduled to return to Naval Base San Diego on Monday following a four-month deployment, the Navy announced today.More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a beach hazard warning to swimmers and surfers Monday afternoon, and predicted thunderstorms, high humidity and hot temperatures for the week ahead.More>>
San Diego State University has opened discussions with the mayor's office on a plan to buy or lease 47 acres of land for a stadium and a new West campus.More>>
With the United States versus Brazil soccer match underway on Sunday, Soccercity took advantage of the occasion to gather support for their continuing proposal.More>>
An apartment building was set ablaze Sunday in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane in Linda Vista forcing residents to evacuate before firefighters quickly put the fire out.More>>
A brush fire that began Sunday on a hillside in Clairemont Mesa continues to threaten homes.More>>
A brush fire that started burning today in Rose Canyon, near Interstate 5, temporarily threatened homes in Clairemont Mesa before firefighters managed to contain it, authorities said.More>>
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party today in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.More>>
The San Diego Padres will conduct POW/MIA Recognition Day at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park, including 96-year-old Robert Vogler, a survivor of the Bataan Death March, throwing the ceremonial first pitch.More>>
