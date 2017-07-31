Two young fisherman break record for largest catch at Lake Poway

POWAY (KUSI) — A couple of young fisherman have set a new record for the biggest catfish catch at Lake Poway.

Nathan Deweese and his friend Ryan Hopkins hooked a 45 pound, 8 ounce Blue Catfish, according to the city of Poway. The boys shattered the previous record, a 34 pound 8 ounce catch by Scott Marchese, set nine years earlier.

After a few photos and a weigh-in, the fish was released back into the lake.

Catfish are more active at night, according to SD Fish, and Lake Poway allows for night fishing until 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. So those wishing an attempt at breaking Deweese and Hopkins’ record can make an attempt all summer.