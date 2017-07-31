Two young fisherman break record for largest catch at Lake Poway - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two young fisherman break record for largest catch at Lake Poway

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

POWAY (KUSI) — A couple of young fisherman have set a new record for the biggest catfish catch at Lake Poway.

Nathan Deweese and his friend Ryan Hopkins hooked a 45 pound,  8 ounce Blue Catfish, according to the city of Poway. The boys shattered the previous record, a 34 pound 8 ounce catch by Scott Marchese, set nine years earlier. 

After a few photos and a weigh-in, the fish was released back into the lake.

 Catfish are more active at night, according to SD Fish, and Lake Poway allows for night fishing until 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. So those wishing an attempt at breaking Deweese and Hopkins’ record can make an attempt all summer. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.