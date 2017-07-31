Driver survives fiery crash in Chula Vista after police chase

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A car being chased by police crashed through a guardrail, launched over railroad tracks, plummeted down an embankment and burst into flames this morning in Chula Vista.More>>
The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. Watch the full ceremony here.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey is scheduled to return to Naval Base San Diego on Monday following a four-month deployment, the Navy announced today.More>>
The National Weather Service in San Diego issued a beach hazard warning to swimmers and surfers Monday afternoon, and predicted thunderstorms, high humidity and hot temperatures for the week ahead.More>>
San Diego State University has opened discussions with the mayor's office on a plan to buy or lease 47 acres of land for a stadium and a new West campus.More>>
A couple of young fisherman have set a new record for the biggest catfish catch at Lake Poway.More>>
An apartment building was set ablaze Sunday in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane in Linda Vista forcing residents to evacuate before firefighters quickly put the fire out.More>>
A brush fire that began Sunday on a hillside in Clairemont Mesa continues to threaten homes.More>>
A water break Sunday morning leaves the streets of Little Italy flooded.More>>
A 19-year-old man survived a gunshot wound to the neck he suffered while a passenger in a vehicle that had just left a house party today in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego.More>>
