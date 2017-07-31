Driver survives fiery crash in Chula Vista after police chase - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver survives fiery crash in Chula Vista after police chase



CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A car being chased by police crashed through a guardrail, launched over railroad tracks, plummeted down an embankment and burst into flames Monday morning in Chula Vista.

Police officers were sent to investigate an argument between three people at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. One person sped away from officers, leading them on a pursuit before slamming through a guardrail near L Street and Bay Blvd. in Chula Vista. The car landed about 150 feet away in a concrete ditch and caught fire. 

Video from the site showed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames at the bottom of a large concrete drainage ditch. Firefighters and paramedics were seen carrying one person away from the wreckage on a stretcher. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 

Police were looking for the two other people involved in the arguement. Anyone with information was asked to call police. 

