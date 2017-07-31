Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Anthony Scaramucci out as White House Communications Director

By Christina Bravo
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — Anthony Scaramucci will no longer serve as President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director, it was reported Monday.

President Trump has decided to remove Scaramucci from the position just 10 days after being brought at the request of freshly sworn-in Chief of Staff John Kelly, according to the New York Times.

Scaramucci has been at the center of a feud with other senior members of the President’s staff. Last week, The New Yorker Magazine published an interview with the wall-street financier where he slammed Reince Priebus, who was ousted as Chief of Staff last week. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

