Small child falls from the second floor window of Vista apartment

VISTA (KUSI) — A child weighing 30 pounds fell from a second story window at the Vista Terrace apartments on Monday.

The child was airlifted to Rady Children's hospital following the fall as mother was given a ride to Rady Children's hospital by a Sheriff deputy.

It has not been disclosed what caused the fall or the status of the child's injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.