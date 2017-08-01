San Diego man one of the eight victims in van crash at LA restaurant

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) — Nine people were injured Sunday, one being a man from San Diego, when a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the MidWilshire district, but all are expected to recover, authorities said.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. at 5088 W. Pico Blvd., at the intersection of South Redondo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department

spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

"The vehicle went up onto the sidewalk,'' Los Angeles police spokeswoman Officer Rosario Herrera said.

The driver ran a red light, his van glanced off another vehicle and went into the patio area of a restaurant, said Sgt. C. Barlow of the LAPD's West

Traffic Division.

"The driver tried to leave the area and was detained by witnesses about a block away,'' Barlow said. He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and

run. His name was not released.

Eight of the nine injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment, Stewart said.

One was a man from San Diego who was visiting his daughter, taking her to a restaurant called "The Fish Spot." He endured the worst of the injuries of all eight of the victims.

Another one of the injured included an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter whose injuries did not require hospitalization.

Those sent to hospitals included a 44-year-old man in critical condition, a 30-year-old man in serious condition, two women aged 18 and 28 in serious condition, three men aged 51, 51 and 39 in fair condition and a 29-year-old woman also listed in fair condition.

"There are no life-threatening injuries,'' Barlow said. "They are expected to recover.''

The area was reopened to traffic at about 10:40 p.m., police said.

