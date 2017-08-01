San Diego man one of the eight victims in van crash at LA restaurant

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Nine people were injured Sunday, one being a man from San Diego, when a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the MidWilshire district, but all are expected to recover, authorities said.More>>
Nine people were injured Sunday, one being a man from San Diego, when a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the MidWilshire district, but all are expected to recover, authorities said.More>>
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.More>>
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.More>>
Over the weekend President Donald Trump tweeted his impatience with the inability of Congress to deliver a health care bill. His weekend tweets threatened to end taxpayer subsidies to insurance companies, members of Congress, and their staffs, but will this have any impact on the future of health care?More>>
Over the weekend President Donald Trump tweeted his impatience with the inability of Congress to deliver a health care bill. His weekend tweets threatened to end taxpayer subsidies to insurance companies, members of Congress, and their staffs, but will this have any impact on the future of health care?More>>
An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life multiple times to rescue Vietnam War comrades is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.More>>
An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life multiple times to rescue Vietnam War comrades is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.More>>
Anthony Scaramucci will no longer serve as President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director, it was reported Monday.More>>
Anthony Scaramucci will no longer serve as President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director, it was reported Monday.More>>
The San Diego County Water Authority announced today that it will take a long-running legal dispute over rates to the state Supreme Court.More>>
The San Diego County Water Authority announced today that it will take a long-running legal dispute over rates to the state Supreme Court.More>>
A child weighing 30 pounds fell from a second story window at the Vista Terrace apartments on Monday.More>>
A child weighing 30 pounds fell from a second story window at the Vista Terrace apartments on Monday.More>>
Internet searches related to suicide spiked following the airing of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," according to a study released Monday by San Diego State University.More>>
Internet searches related to suicide spiked following the airing of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," according to a study released Monday by San Diego State University.More>>
A couple of young fisherman have set a new record for the biggest catfish catch at Lake Poway.More>>
A couple of young fisherman have set a new record for the biggest catfish catch at Lake Poway.More>>
An apartment building was set ablaze Sunday in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane in Linda Vista forcing residents to evacuate before firefighters quickly put the fire out.More>>
An apartment building was set ablaze Sunday in the 3400 block of Kearny Villa Lane in Linda Vista forcing residents to evacuate before firefighters quickly put the fire out.More>>