Model involved in Cosby case to be arraigned

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 27-year-old model who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 and who is suspected of bringing drugs

and alcohol into a San Diego County jail is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Chloe Goins was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Center July 24 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance in prison and bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison, according to jail records. She subsequently posted bond and was released.

According to news reports, Goins was parked in a lot at the George F. Bailey Detention Center in Otay Mesa when a deputy made contact with her about 10:45 p.m. July 23. She was arrested a short time later after the deputy searched her car and found a drug thought to be heroin, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

Goins is one of dozens of women who has accused Cosby of sexually assault. She told investigators he drugged her drink at a 2008 party at the Playboy Mansion, causing her to black out. When she awoke, she was naked with a sticky substance on her chest and Cosby was sucking on her toes, she said.

After withdrawing her initial complaint against Cosby, Goins filed a second lawsuit against the comedian last year that also named Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. She accused Hefner of knowing about Cosby's history of alleged sexual abuse.

Cosby denied Goins' claims, asserting he was in New York at the time of the party, and prosecutors declined to press charges.

