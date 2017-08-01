Thunderstorms reach inland areas of San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Thunderstorms reach inland areas of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rare summer rain and thunderstorms touched down in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.

The mountain and desert areas of San Diego received some rain and thunderstorms Monday but that monsoonal moisture has pushed into the inland and valley areas of San Diego Tuesday morning, allowing for scattered showers. Some light rain may even reach coastal areas Tuesday. Monsoonal conditions could last through Wednesday. 

Temperatures will also be on the rise along the coast and in the inland valleys, but a slight cooling trend will prevail in the mountains and deserts. High temperatures Tuesday will be 77 to 82 degrees at the beaches, 81 to 86 inland, 84 to 89 in the western valleys, 89 to 94 near the foothills, 87 to 94 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts. 

