Two men in custody accused of kidnapping man in Kensington - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two men in custody accused of kidnapping man in Kensington

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two men were in custody Tuesday after police said they and a woman kidnapped a man and tried forcing him to withdraw money from a bank in the Kensington neighborhood.

About 1:30 p.m. Monday, employees at the Bank of America at 4166 El Cajon Blvd. called police to report a "gentleman who (was) alleging that he was kidnapped and brought to the bank and being forced to withdraw money,'' San Diego police Lt. Charles Lara told reporters outside the bank.

The man told bank tellers the three people who kidnapped him were waiting outside in a black Nissan, and when officers arrived they arrested two men and a woman who were inside the car, Lara said. Officers also found a short-barrel .22 caliber rifle and ammunition inside the Nissan.

According to Lara, those arrested were Mark David Morales, 36; Charles Anthony Karam, 53; and Judy Elizabeth Acevedo, 33. Jail records showed Acevedo is no longer in custody, but Morales and Karam are in the San Diego Central Jail awaiting Wednesday arraignments on felony charges of extortion and
kidnapping for robbery.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was not identified, though police are still investigating his "convoluted story,'' Lara said.

"We know that he was brought from another location somewhere in City Heights,'' Lara said. "The story is a little convoluted as of this moment, but we brought in investigators to interview all parties and get to the bottom of it."

