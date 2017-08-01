Fire in San Ysidro prompts hotel evacuation - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fire in San Ysidro prompts hotel evacuation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fire inside a first-floor business Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of about 25 people from the La Nola Hotel in San Ysidro, authorities said.

The blaze was first reported about 12:30 a.m. at the mixed-use building on 145 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Ty Shimoguchi said. The building houses a notary public and income tax service business as well as the La Nola Hotel rooms.

"Our crews arrived to a small fire in a business on the first floor,'' Shimoguchi told reporters at the scene. "The fire was in the wall, and it created some smoke which traveled throughout the building ... Evidently the smoke awoke some of the residents, so we had to evacuate the entire hotel.''

The battalion chief said about 25 people were evacuated, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews were working to determine if it was safe to send the hotel residents back to their rooms.

Fire investigators were on scene attempting to determine the cause of the blaze, Shimoguchi said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

