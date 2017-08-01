Imperial Beach urges government to provide funding for Tijuana sewage spill

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The city of Imperial Beach is ramping up pressure on federal officials Tuesday to provide support in stopping the flow of sewage from Mexico that has been flooding United States waters for years.More>>
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms touched down in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.More>>
Nine people were injured Sunday, one being a man from San Diego, when a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the MidWilshire district, but all are expected to recover, authorities said.More>>
The accused killer of a man shot during a botched mugging outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in La Mesa pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.More>>
Over the weekend President Donald Trump tweeted his impatience with the inability of Congress to deliver a health care bill. His weekend tweets threatened to end taxpayer subsidies to insurance companies, members of Congress, and their staffs, but will this have any impact on the future of health care?More>>
Two men were in custody Tuesday after police said they and a woman kidnapped a man and tried forcing him to withdraw money from a bank in the Kensington neighborhood.More>>
A fire inside a first-floor business Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of about 25 people from the La Nola Hotel in San Ysidro, authorities said.More>>
A 51-year-old enforcer who beat up a man with gambling debts in front of his son was sentenced in San Diego to two years in federal prison for his involvement in the violent gambling and drug-trafficking organization run by former USC walk-on football player Owen Hanson.More>>
A 27-year-old model who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 and who is suspected of bringing drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.More>>
A couple of young fisherman have set a new record for the biggest catfish catch at Lake Poway.More>>
