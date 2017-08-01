Imperial Beach urges government to provide funding for Tijuana s - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Imperial Beach urges government to provide funding for Tijuana sewage spill

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — The city of Imperial Beach is ramping up pressure on federal officials Tuesday to provide support in stopping the flow of sewage from Mexico that has been flooding United States waters for years.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina and the Imperial Beach City Council will urge the United States government at a 10 a.m. press conference to provide funding to stop sewage from seeping into the Tijuana River and ocean waters.

“The almost continuous dumping of toxic waste and sewage into the Tijuana River and under the border fence is a significant threat to public health, two state parks, a national wildlife refuge, the economic future of Imperial Beach and Coronado as well as the operations and safety of Navy SEALs and Border Patrol agents who defend U.S. national security,” the city said in a statement.

Earlier this year, heavy rainfall pushed about 230 million gallons of into the Tijuana River Valley and beaches in Southern San Diego, a report from the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) said.

Sewage spills like this have been a problem for the city of Imperial Beach for years. A South Bay treatment facility was opened in 1999 to combat the problem but the facility is shut down when flow exceeds capacity. 

