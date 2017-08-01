Fire breaks out at Wong's Golden Palace in La Mesa

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in La Mesa Tuesday.More>>
The Department of Homeland Security will be allowed to bypass environmental regulations to speed up the process of building a wall on the international border in the San Diego area, the agency announced Tuesday.More>>
The city of Imperial Beach is ramping up pressure on federal officials Tuesday to provide support in stopping the flow of sewage from Mexico that has been flooding United States waters for years.More>>
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms touched down in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.More>>
Nine people were injured Sunday, one being a man from San Diego, when a vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the MidWilshire district, but all are expected to recover, authorities said.More>>
A then-17-year-old boy who made an online threat that closed four Escondido charter schools for a day in 2014 was sentenced to a boot camp for juvenile offenders and could be sent to prison if he doesn't complete the program, an Escondido police lieutenant announced Tuesday.More>>
A man was cut on his hand while defending himself and his girlfriend during an apparently random assault Tuesday morning outside a Valencia Park apartment complex, police said.More>>
Two men were in custody Tuesday after police said they and a woman kidnapped a man and tried forcing him to withdraw money from a bank in the Kensington neighborhood.More>>
A fire inside a first-floor business Tuesday morning prompted the evacuation of about 25 people from the La Nola Hotel in San Ysidro, authorities said.More>>
A 51-year-old enforcer who beat up a man with gambling debts in front of his son was sentenced in San Diego to two years in federal prison for his involvement in the violent gambling and drug-trafficking organization run by former USC walk-on football player Owen Hanson.More>>
