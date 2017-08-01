Fire breaks out at Wong's Golden Palace in La Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fire breaks out at Wong's Golden Palace in La Mesa

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo


LA MESA (KUSI) — A fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in La Mesa Tuesday.

Heartland Fire Department firefighters were sent to battle a fire at Wong’s Golden Palace in the 7000 block of University Ave. just after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crews continued to tamper flames just before noon.

Video of the scene showed smoke coming from the top of the restaurant and several firefighters clearing debris on top of the roof. 

It was unclear what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

