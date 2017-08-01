City Council keeps sex offender ordinance intact despite attorne - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City Council keeps sex offender ordinance intact despite attorney recommendation

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The City Council declined to rescind an ordinance Tuesday restricting where registered sex offenders can live in San Diego, which could expose the city to a lawsuit.

According to City Attorney Mara Elliott, the city's Child Protection Act hasn't been enforced since 2009. "That's because there are substantial concerns over the legality of the ordinance" Elliott told the council members. 

The act prohibits registered sex offenders convicted after April 13, 2008, from residing within 2,000 feet of an amusement center, arcade, child day care facility,  library, playground, park or school. 

According to Elliott, 97 percent of registered sex offenders in the area can't find a place to live because of the restrictions. A similar state law was struck down by the California Supreme Court in a case arising from San Diego County. 

Numerous cities around the state have rescinded their restrictions and at least 40 municipalities have been sued, she said. 

The issue came down to "protecting our kids versus the threat of a lawsuit," Councilwoman Lorie Zapf said. 

Only four of the nine council members voted to repeal the act. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.