Toddler nearly drowns in La Mesa swimming pool

LA MESA (KUSI) — A toddler nearly drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said.

The accident in the 7200 block of Princeton Avenue in La Mesa was reported shortly before 9 a.m., said Mark Casey, a spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Medics performed CPR on the stricken 2-year-old at the scene before taking him to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where he was admitted in undisclosed condition.