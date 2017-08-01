Toddler nearly drowns in La Mesa swimming pool - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Toddler nearly drowns in La Mesa swimming pool

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (KUSI) — A toddler nearly drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said. 

The accident in the 7200 block of Princeton Avenue in La Mesa was reported shortly before 9 a.m., said Mark Casey, a spokesman for Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Medics performed CPR on the stricken 2-year-old at the scene before taking him to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, where he was admitted in undisclosed condition.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

