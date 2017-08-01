SDPD asks public to help locate missing mother - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD asks public to help locate missing mother

Crystal Chappell, 40 Crystal Chappell, 40

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Crystal Chappell was last seen leaving Octapharma plasma center located at 3232 Duke Street. She was driving a 2001 silver Mercury sedan yielding California license plate DP122PW.

Chappell was supposed to pick up her children at Church in Mission Valley but never arrived.

Chappell is a 40-year-old, white female, 5’ 1’’ tall, 336 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. Chappell was last seen wearing a pink and black striped shirt, pink and blue leggings.

Chappell has a rose tattoo on her left breast and is missing a tooth on the right side of her mouth.

Chappell suffers from health conditions, which requires her to take medications. Chappell did not take any of her medications with her when she went missing.

Any information on Chappell please contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna SDPD Missing Person’s Unit (619) 531-2277.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

