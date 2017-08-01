Men accused of attempted kidnapping in Encinitas plead not guilty to felony charges

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two men suspected of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.More>>
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms touched down in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.More>>
A fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in La Mesa Tuesday.More>>
The Department of Homeland Security will be allowed to bypass environmental regulations to speed up the process of building a wall on the international border in the San Diego area, the agency announced Tuesday.More>>
The city of Imperial Beach is ramping up pressure on federal officials Tuesday to provide support in stopping the flow of sewage from Mexico that has been flooding United States waters for years.More>>
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.More>>
A 27-year-old model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 won't be charged in connection with an allegation that she tried to bring drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.More>>
A toddler drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
The City Council declined today to rescind an ordinance restricting where registered sex offenders can live in San Diego, which could expose the city to a lawsuit.More>>
