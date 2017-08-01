Men accused of attempted kidnapping in Encinitas plead not guilt - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Men accused of attempted kidnapping in Encinitas plead not guilty to felony charges

VISTA (KUSI) — Two men suspected of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.

Christopher White, 27, and Jeremiah Owens, 28, were ordered held without bail by Superior Court Judge David Danielsen.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the victim was waxing her surfboard in front of her family's home in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue in Encinitas about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a slim man in board shorts grabbed her from behind, tackled her and pinned her to the ground.

As the assailant tried to drag the teen toward a nearby pickup truck occupied by a second man, she was able to break free and run into her home unharmed. The men then fled.

Deputies pulled White over and took him into custody two days later in Encinitas after a witness reported seeing a pickup truck matching the description of the one used by the suspects. Owens was arrested several hours later in Escondido.

They face nine years in prison if convicted of attempted kidnapping for rape, assault with intent to commit rape, contact with a minor with the intent of committing a sexual offense and false imprisonment.

The judge scheduled a readiness conference for Aug. 10 at the Vista Courthouse, and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 15.

