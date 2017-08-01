SeaWorld vets continue care for pygmy sperm whale calf rescued from La Jolla Shores beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park’s Animal Health and Rescue Center Tuesday.

On Friday, July 28, beachgoers and a group of marine-conservation students found a stranded pygmy sperm whale calf on La Jolla Shores Beach.

SeaWorld San Diego’s Rescue Team immediately responded and brought the weeks-old female calf back to the park and began urgent around-the-clock rehabilitative care.

This is an extremely critical period for the calf whose long-term prognosis is too early to be determined. In consultation with National Marine Fisheries Service, SeaWorld’s animal care staff continues to evaluate the young whale’s overall health.

The calf continues to remain in critical and guarded condition and SeaWorld caretakers continue to provide crucial care to completely stabilize the animal. The calf is also being feed a cetacean baby milk formula every four hours.

Marine animal experts said it is rare for a pygmy sperm whale to beach itself off the Pacific Coast.