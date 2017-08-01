SeaWorld vets continue care for pygmy sperm whale calf rescued from La Jolla Shores beach

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The White House has witnessed a lot of shake-ups in the recent weeks, one of those being the removal of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director just ten days after taking the job.
KUSI Contributor and AM760 Radio Host, Mark Larson, joined KUSI with more.
Tuesday was "National Night Out," a night designed to strengthen relationships between communities and police officers.
Two men suspected of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.
Rare summer rain and thunderstorms touched down in parts of San Diego County Tuesday morning as monsoonal moisture pushes over the mountains and toward the coast.
A fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in La Mesa Tuesday.
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.
A 27-year-old model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 won't be charged in connection with an allegation that she tried to bring drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park's Animal Health and Rescue Center Tuesday.
A toddler drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said.
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.
