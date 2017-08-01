San Diego Police Department hosts 'National Night Out' at Petco - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Police Department hosts 'National Night Out' at Petco Park

National Night Out (Twitter/SDSheriff) National Night Out (Twitter/SDSheriff)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Tuesday was "National Night Out," a night designed to strengthen relationships between communities and police officers.

Chula Vista

  • Chula Vista Police Department
    315 Fourth Ave. at 5 p.m.

*Includes station tours and demonstrations of the Jaws of Life and mobile field force.

San Diego

  • Jeremy Henwood Park
    3700 Fairmount Ave. at 4 p.m.
  • Petco Park
    800 block of J St.  at 4 p.m.
  • Pacific Beach Library
    4275 Cass St. at 5 p.m.
  • North Clairemont Recreation Center
    4421 Bannock Ave at 5 p.m.
  • Standley Recreation Center
    3585 Governor Drive at 5 p.m.
  • Northeastern Division
    13396 Salmon River Road at 5 p.m.
  • Robert Egger Park
    1885 Coronado Ave. at 5 p.m.
  • Gompers Park
    Carolina Lane at Hilltop Drive
    Western Division, 871 Gage St. at 6 p.m.

