Man jumps out balcony window to avoid arrest after breaking into Del Mar home, ends up in police custody

Video Credit: Quintin Munoz

DEL MAR (KUSI) — A man apparently suffering from a psychiatric emergency wandered into a Del Mar home Tuesday, prompting a law enforcement standoff that ended when he leaped from a third-floor balcony into a swimming pool below and was taken into custody.

A person who lives in the residence in the 100 block of Via de la Valle made a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. to report the home invasion, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies established a perimeter around the home and summoned a psychiatric emergency-response team, Sgt. Shane Watts said.

The specially trained personnel tried in vain for roughly an hour to persuade the man to surrender. The stalemate ended about 4:15 p.m. when, without warning, he took the plunge into the pool, the sergeant said.

Deputies then were able to safely take the man into custody. He was transported to Tri-City Medical Center for an evaluation, Watts said.