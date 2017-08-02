Flash flood watch issued as summer thunderstorms reaches San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.
The Corvelles and Supremes Tribute Band played at Balboa Park Tuesday night with a face you'll probably recognize.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Rock painting is sweeping the nation, but instead of painting, one young San Diego girl is using the rocks to search for a kidney donor.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Two men suspected of attempting to abduct a 15-year-old girl near Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges.
Health officials in San Diego County are investigating a large outbreak of Hepatitis A. Just this year, there have been 295 cases.
The outbreak investigation has been ongoing, but officials said it's been a challenge because it can take anywhere between a couple of weeks to a few months before infected individuals show any signs of symptoms.
Deputy Public Health Officer Sayone Thihaloipavan joined KUSI with more.More>>
A man apparently suffering from a psychiatric emergency wandered into a Del Mar home Tuesday, prompting a law enforcement standoff that ended when he leaped from a third-floor balcony into a swimming pool below and was taken into custody.
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.
A 27-year-old model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 won't be charged in connection with an allegation that she tried to bring drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park's Animal Health and Rescue Center Tuesday.
A toddler drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said.
