UC San Diego to break ground on downtown San Diego extension space

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A UC San Diego extension campus in the heart of downtown will be one step closer to reality when crews break ground on a new downtown development Wednesday.

Crews are expected to break ground on a 34-story residential tower at the corner of Park Blvd. and Market Street Wednesday morning that will include classroom space, ground-floor retain, an outdoor amphitheater and an open public space.

The expansion is part of a partnership between UC San Diego and Holland Partner Group that aims to connect the school’s programs to downtown San Diego’s innovation potential and diverse neighborhoods.

The 66,000 square foot residential tower and community space will have 426 units, 85 of which will be rent restricted. The facility, expected to open in 2021, will be located near Metropolitan Transit Service’s Blue Line. 

