Rep. Darrell Issa discusses the future of health care, tax reform

President Donald Trump announced his support for a new merit-based immigration system at the White House Wednesday.More>>
A UC San Diego extension campus in the heart of downtown will be one step closer to reality when crews break ground on a new downtown development Wednesday.More>>
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.More>>
The Corvelles and Supremes Tribute Band played at Balboa Park Tuesday night with a face you'll probably recognize.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with all the details.More>>
The Corvelles and Supremes Tribute Band played at Balboa Park Tuesday night with a face you'll probably recognize.
A man apparently suffering from a psychiatric emergency wandered into a Del Mar home Tuesday, prompting a law enforcement standoff that ended when he leaped from a third-floor balcony into a swimming pool below and was taken into custody.More>>
A preschooler gravely injured in a two-story fall at his family's North County home remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.More>>
A 27-year-old model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her when she was 18 won't be charged in connection with an allegation that she tried to bring drugs and alcohol into a San Diego County jail, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.More>>
SeaWorld San Diego veterinarians and animal-care specialists continue to provide life-saving care for a pygmy sperm whale in critical and guarded conditions at the park’s Animal Health and Rescue Center Tuesday.More>>
A toddler drowned Tuesday morning in a swimming pool at an East County home, authorities said.More>>
