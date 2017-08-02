President Trump announces support for merit-based immigration system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump announced his support for a new merit-based immigration system at the White House Wednesday.

The president backed a bill in the works by Republican Senators David Perdue and Tom Cotton to curb legal immigration into the United States with a system that would be based on skills.

If passed, the bill would prioritize ‘high-skilled immigrants” and limit the types of family members that may be brought to the United States, according to the White House. It would also eliminate the international diversity visa lottery and limit refugee admissions.

Trump's support could help the bill gain traction in Congress, where the bill has faced long odds on both sides of the aisle.