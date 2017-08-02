Two US service members killed by suicide bomber in Afghanistan

KANDARHAR (KUSI) — Two United States service members were killed when a NATO convoy near Kandarhar in southern Afghanistan came under attack, the Pentagon said.

A suicide bomber struck the convoy and the Taliban took responsibility for the attack. A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed the deaths to the Associated Press.

A statement released by NATO said “Resolute Support can confirm that a NATO convoy was attacked this afternoon in Kandahar. The attack did cause casualties.”

There are currently more than 8,400 American troops deployed in Afghanistan.

