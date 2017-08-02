Reports: $79.2 million needed to repair Balboa Park

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A UC San Diego extension campus in the heart of downtown will be one step closer to reality when crews break ground on a new downtown development Wednesday.More>>
President Donald Trump announced his support for a new merit-based immigration system at the White House Wednesday.More>>
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.More>>
The Corvelles and Supremes Tribute Band played at Balboa Park Tuesday night with a face you'll probably recognize.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE with all the details.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
A fight between about 30 people in Logan Heights left at least three men injured, including two with stab wounds, police said Wednesday.More>>
A resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was forwarded Wednesday to the full San Diego City Council without a recommendation from the Budget Committee.More>>
More than $100 million in spending is necessary to bring the buildings at Balboa Park and various amenities at other parks around San Diego into good condition, according to a pair of reports scheduled to be delivered Wednesday to the City Council's Infrastructure Committee.More>>
A man apparently suffering from a psychiatric emergency wandered into a Del Mar home Tuesday, prompting a law enforcement standoff that ended when he leaped from a third-floor balcony into a swimming pool below and was taken into custody.More>>
