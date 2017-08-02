Immigration officials deport father of Escondido boy found chained and malnourished

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Immigration officials in the U.S. have deported the father of an Escondido boy found malnourished and chained earlier this year at a relative's home in Mexico City.

Five-year-old Anthony Castro, a dual-citizen born in Escondido was found at a relative's home in Mexico city chained, abused and malnourished.

Pascual Castro, Anthony's father was deported Tuesday, passing through the San Ysidro border crossing a little before 2 p.m., according to Baja California's El Mexicano newspaper.

Immigration officials in Mexico offered to help Castro travel to Mexico City through a program called Somos Mexicanos that helps Mexican residents who have been deported back to the country, according to Mexican media reports. But Castro apparently turned down the offer, assuring officials he could reach the capital on his own, and he instead asked officials only for help sorting out health insurance from the country's public health care system.

Castro has denied having any knowledge about the mistreatment of Anthony, who was starving, injured and had chains wrapped around his legs when he was discovered in June. Mexican media outlets reported the youngster is still at a hospital in Mexico City receiving medical care.

It's unclear if Pascual Castro will now reunite with his son or what effect his deportation will have on Anthony's living situation. The boy is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico. His mother lost custody of the boy when he was 11-months-old, but his great-grandmother, an Escondido resident, said she's willing to care for the boy and already cares for his three siblings.