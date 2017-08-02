Two men stabbed during 30-person fight in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fight between about 30 people in Logan Heights left at least three men injured, including two with stab wounds, police said Wednesday.

The fight was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park, but when police arrived, most of those involved in the fight were gone, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

Officers contacted one man at the scene who was injured but uncooperative, Buttle said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to Paradise Valley Hospital to speak with two men with stab wounds who were believed to be involved in the earlier altercation, Buttle said. Both of those victims were transported to another hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gang unit detectives responded to the scene of the fight and are handling the investigation, Buttle said.