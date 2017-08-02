Masked man with screwdriver robs Nestor convenience store - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Masked man with screwdriver robs Nestor convenience store

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

The robbery occurred about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Circle A convenience store at the corner of Hollister Street and Grove Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

The masked suspect demanded cash from the clerk while wielding a screwdriver, then fled on foot after the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money,  Buttle said.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, and a detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

