Flash flood warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued in San Diego County

Flash flood warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued in San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning were issued in San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north central San Diego County until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The storm was over Palomar Mountain around 1:30 p.m.

Palomar Mountain State Park, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79 between Oak Grove, Pauma Valley, La Jolla Indian reservation and Pauma Indian Reservation could be affected by the storm.

During the storm 60 miles-per-hour winds and quarter-size hail may be possible. There is a chance the storm could damage power lines and trees, the NWS said.

A flash flood warning was issued by the NWS until 4 p.m. due to heavy rain near Aguanga, the Pauma and Yuma Indian reservations and Palomar Mountain State Park. 

A flood advisory was also in effect for southeastern San Diego County until 4:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Areas that could experience flooding include Alpine, Mount Laguna, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Lake Morena, Potrero, Pine Valley, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso and Skye Valley.

Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard and between Boulevard and the Imperial County line could also be affected.

