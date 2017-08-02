Flash flood warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued in San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning were issued in San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.More>>
A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning were issued in San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.More>>
A UC San Diego extension campus in the heart of downtown will be one step closer to reality when crews break ground on a new downtown development Wednesday.More>>
A UC San Diego extension campus in the heart of downtown will be one step closer to reality when crews break ground on a new downtown development Wednesday.More>>
President Donald Trump announced his support for a new merit-based immigration system at the White House Wednesday.More>>
President Donald Trump announced his support for a new merit-based immigration system at the White House Wednesday.More>>
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.More>>
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday for much of inland San Diego County as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening, threatening flash flooding and debris flows down slopes stripped bare in wildfires.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.More>>
A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday. The robbery occurred aMore>>
A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday. The robbery occurred aMore>>
A fight between about 30 people in Logan Heights left at least three men injured, including two with stab wounds, police said Wednesday.More>>
A fight between about 30 people in Logan Heights left at least three men injured, including two with stab wounds, police said Wednesday.More>>
A resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was forwarded Wednesday to the full San Diego City Council without a recommendation from the Budget Committee.More>>
A resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was forwarded Wednesday to the full San Diego City Council without a recommendation from the Budget Committee.More>>