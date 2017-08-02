At least 2 dead in big rig crash on SB-125 near El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision involving a big rig on the connector from the northbound SR-125 to the eastbound I-8 in El Cajon.

The Freight-liner was traveling southbound on the SR-125 when, for an unknown reason, the female driver swerved and broke through the barrier on the SR-125 north, crossing to the left across the N/B lanes prior to colliding with the concrete wall separating the transition road to E/B I-8, from N/B SR-125.

The Freight-liner then collided with a Chevy Aveo which was traveling in the number one lane of the transition road. Both, the Freight-liner and the Chevy Aveo, then stuck a Kia Sorrento in the number three lane of the transition road. The Freight-liner jackknifed, blocking all lanes on the transition road.

As a result of the collision, both occupants of the Chevy Aveo succumbed to their injuries. The two occupants of the Freight-liner were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Freight-liner, after being medically cleared at the hospital, will be evaluated for possible drug or alcohol impairment.

The right front passenger in the Kia suffered a broken right leg, and the right rear passenger, a six-year-old female, suffered major injuries and was transported to Rady Children's Hospital. The six-year-old female did not appear to be properly restrained in a booster seat.

The transition road from N/B SR-125 to E/B I-8 will remain closed for the investigation and repair.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, but law enforcement does not believe weather to be a factor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.