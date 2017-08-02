At least 2 dead in big rig crash on SB-125 near El Cajon

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision involving a big rig on the connector from northbound SR-125 t eastbound I-8 in La Mesa.More>>
It is the end of an era for Qualcomm Stadium. Qualcomm’s contract has expired and naming rights are now up for grabs.More>>
A flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning were issued in San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.More>>
A UC San Diego extension campus in the heart of downtown will be one step closer to reality when crews break ground on a new downtown development Wednesday.More>>
President Donald Trump announced his support for a new merit-based immigration system at the White House Wednesday.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.More>>
A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday. The robbery occurred aMore>>
A fight between about 30 people in Logan Heights left at least three men injured, including two with stab wounds, police said Wednesday.More>>
A resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was forwarded Wednesday to the full San Diego City Council without a recommendation from the Budget Committee.More>>
