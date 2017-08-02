Qualcomm's contract expires, naming rights up for grabs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It is the end of an era for Qualcomm Stadium. Qualcomm’s contract has expired and naming rights are now up for grabs.
It is under an arrangement between the city and Fox Sports College Properties, the company that handles marketing for San Diego State University athletics.
Bidders have until Sept. 1 to pitch their name. The goal is to pick the winner and announce the results in time for the Sept. 16 Aztecs Football game against Stanford.
In order to go forward, take a look back at how the stadium got here.
Qualcomm Stadium was originally called San Diego Stadium when construction started in 1966.
The then San Diego Chargers played their first season there a year later when they were still a part of the American Football League.
San Diego State played its first game there in September of that same year.
It was, of course, a multi-purpose stadium, so the San Diego Padres began playing at the Q on April 8, 1969. Only 23,000 people showed up.
Then, in 1981 the city voted to rename the stadium to “Jack Murphy Stadium” after the late Union-Tribune sports editor and columnist. It is because of Murphy that support for the stadium began to grow in the first place.
Voters approved the name-change and it became known as “The Murph.”
And of course, in 1997, Qualcomm helped fund an expansion of the stadium and earned the 20-year naming rights.
Come to today — those rights have expired and the stadium’s name will only last until Dec. 2018, when SDSU’s contract to play at Qualcomm expires.
There is no restriction on who or what companies and products may be submitted as names for the stadium.
