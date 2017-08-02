Covered California premium rates to rise

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Downtown El Cajon hosted their weekly Cajon Classic Cruise Wednesday evening with a throwback to the 60s.
Downtown El Cajon hosted their weekly Cajon Classic Cruise Wednesday evening with a throwback to the 60s.
A pileup involving a big rig at an East County freeway interchange Wednesday killed two people, severely injured a 6-year-old girl and left three other people less seriously hurt.
Days after North Korea fired a rocket into the Sea of Japan, the U.S. Air Force launched one of its own.
Health insurance premiums for Covered California are expected to rise by an average of 12.5 percent next year. The announcement was made Monday by officials of the state run health insurance exchange, that receives subsidies from the federal government.
It is the end of an era for Qualcomm Stadium. Qualcomm's contract has expired and naming rights are now up for grabs.
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.
A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday.
A fight between about 30 people in Logan Heights left at least three men injured, including two with stab wounds, police said Wednesday.
A resolution in opposition to the proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was forwarded Wednesday to the full San Diego City Council without a recommendation from the Budget Committee.
