US military tests intercontinental ballistic missile

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Days after North Korea fired a rocket into the Sea of Japan, the U.S. Air Force launched one of its own.

North Korea has launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles in less than a month.

Wednesday morning, about 2 a.m., the U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed ICBM from Vandenberg Air Force Base, near Santa Barbara.

While the Air Force said this launch wasn't a response to recent North Korean actions, the Air Force does say it demonstrates that the U.S. nuclear enterprise is effective and ready to deter, detect and defend against attacks on the United States.

Political analyst Ron Bee joined KUSI with more.