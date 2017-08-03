People in Ocean Beach fighting plants to open Target store

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — A new battle has begun between people living in Ocean Beach and another corporate giant.

This time, Target wants to setup shop along the main drag.

It was an emotional crowd Wednesday night in Ocean Beach as an executive from Target stores tried to convince the locals they can be a good neighbor.

The issue is the future of the largest store in Ocean Beach because, for the last 23 years, it's been an antique mall.

Before that, it was an old fashioned five and dime store called Coronet. But the owner wants to retire and make a little money off his investment.

After looking for buyers, nobody bit until Target came calling, a corporate giant who claims to be sensitive to the needs of this very unique community.

Ocean Beach is a place that prides itself on local people supporting local business and names like "Target" are like swear words.

Unlike most cities and towns, progress is not a welcome thing in OB, which has a rich history of being stuck in a time warp.

So the rally has begun. It's round one of OB vs. corporate America.