People in Ocean Beach fighting plants to open Target store - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

People in Ocean Beach fighting plants to open Target store

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — A new battle has begun between people living in Ocean Beach and another corporate giant.

This time, Target wants to setup shop along the main drag.

It was an emotional crowd Wednesday night in Ocean Beach as an executive from Target stores tried to convince the locals they can be a good neighbor.

The issue is the future of the largest store in Ocean Beach because, for the last 23 years, it's been an antique mall.

Before that, it was an old fashioned five and dime store called Coronet. But the owner wants to retire and make a little money off his investment.

After looking for buyers, nobody bit until Target came calling, a corporate giant who claims to be sensitive to the needs of this very unique community.

Ocean Beach is a place that prides itself on local people supporting local business and names like "Target" are like swear words.

Unlike most cities and towns, progress is not a welcome thing in OB, which has a rich history of being stuck in a time warp.

So the rally has begun. It's round one of OB vs. corporate America.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.