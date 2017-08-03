Thunderstorms subside but still possible in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Thunderstorms subside but still possible in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Drier air moving in from the southwest will provide relief from the wet and stormy weather starting Friday, but rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding
are still possible Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening, forecasters said. The most significant concern for flash flooding remains over the mountains and deserts, which continued under a flash flood watch Thursday. 

But the humid conditions caused by the recent monsoonal moisture will begin to let up Friday, the NWS said. Fair weather will prevail beginning Friday through the middle of next week, bringing temperatures and humidity levels down to seasonal norms. 

On Wednesday, the NWS issued a slew of weather advisories and warnings for hail, heavy rain, flooding and thunder across the mountains and deserts. But storms today are expected to mostly miss the county, instead moving further north to the deserts and mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, where flash flood warnings were issued earlier Thursday morning. 

