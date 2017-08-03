6-year-old girl in big-rig crash hospitalized with neck, spine injuries

An out-of-control big rig cut across both directions of SR-125, crashing into two vehicles

Kristina (right) and her younger sister, who was comforted by a firefighter at the scene of the crash

Kristina (right) and her younger sister, who was comforted by a firefighter at the scene of the crash

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A six-year-old girl —one of six victims injured in a big rig crash on state Route 125 in El Cajon — remains hospitalized with major injuries Thursday.

Kristina Andarus was in the backseat of her mother’s Kia Sorento when it was hit by a Freightliner tractor-trailer that crashed through a center divide of SR-125 and came to a rest in northbound lanes after crashing into two vehicles at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to California Highway Patrol.

When first responders first found Kristina at the scene, she was not breathing. She was transported to Rady Children's hospital with a broken neck and injuries to her spine. She underwent spinal cord surgery Wednesday and remains hospitalized with major injuries.

Related Link: Two women killed in out-of-control big-rig crash in El Cajon identified

According to CHP, the 6-year-old may not have been properly restrained. She was riding with her 3-year-old sister, her mother and another passenger, who was hospitalized with a broken leg.

The big rig also struck a Chevrolet Aveo. Both the driver and passenger were killed, CHP said. Their names were not released pending family notification.

The driver of the big rig and her male passenger were treated for moderately-serious injuries, CHP said. After the driver is released, she will be tested for drugs and alcohol, which is standard procedure in these types of accidents.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.