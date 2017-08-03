Two women killed in out-of-control big-rig crash in El Cajon identified

Jenn Thompson-Campbell and Nancy Bauerlein were killed when an out-of-control big rig crashed into their car.

LA MESA (KUSI) — Two women killed in a pileup involving a big rig at an El Cajon freeway interchange were identified Thursday.

Nancy Jeanette Bauerlein, 57, of Ramona was the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo that was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into her lane, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said. Jenn Thompson-Campbell, a passenger in the Aveo, was also killed, people close to the victims said.

Bauerlein suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene, officials from the medical examiner's office said. Thompson-Campbell was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Related Link: 6-year-old girl in big-rig crash hospitalized with neck, spine injuries

The crash, which happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Interstate 8 junction with state Route 125 in La Mesa, also severely injured a 6-year-old girl and left three other people less seriously hurt.

The crash was caused by a Freightliner tractor-trailer that suddenly swerved for unknown reasons while traveling on the transition road from westbound Interstate 8 to southbound state Route 125, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Related Link: Two killed when out-of-control big rig crashes along SR-125

The cargo vehicle crashed through a metal guardrail, crossed the northbound lanes of SR-125 and plowed through a concrete divider before colliding with Bauerlein's Chevrolet Aveo on the adjacent connector to eastbound I-8, the CHP reported. Both vehicles then crashed into a Kia Sorento, transporting Aneta Andarus her 6-year-old and 3-year-old daughter and another adult passenger, who was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and her male passenger were treated at a trauma center for moderately serious injuries.

The collision left the big rig jackknifed across the transition road following the accident, causing heavy congestion in the area into the evening commute.