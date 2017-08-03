Two women killed in out-of-control big-rig crash in El Cajon ide - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two women killed in out-of-control big-rig crash in El Cajon identified

Posted: Updated:
Jenn Thompson-Campbell and Nancy Bauerlein were killed when an out-of-control big rig crashed into their car. Jenn Thompson-Campbell and Nancy Bauerlein were killed when an out-of-control big rig crashed into their car.

LA MESA (KUSI) — Two women killed in a pileup involving a big rig at an El Cajon freeway interchange were identified Thursday. 

Nancy Jeanette Bauerlein, 57, of Ramona was the driver of a Chevrolet Aveo that was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into her lane, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said. Jenn Thompson-Campbell, a passenger in the Aveo, was also killed, people close to the victims said. 

Bauerlein suffered traumatic injuries and died at the scene, officials from the medical examiner's office said. Thompson-Campbell was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Related Link: 6-year-old girl in big-rig crash hospitalized with neck, spine injuries

The crash, which happened about 2:30 p.m. at the Interstate 8 junction with state Route 125 in La Mesa, also severely injured a 6-year-old girl and left three other people less seriously hurt.

The crash was caused by a Freightliner tractor-trailer that suddenly swerved for unknown reasons while traveling on the transition road from westbound Interstate 8 to southbound state Route 125, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Related Link: Two killed when out-of-control big rig crashes along SR-125

The cargo vehicle crashed through a metal guardrail, crossed the northbound lanes of SR-125 and plowed through a concrete divider before colliding with Bauerlein's Chevrolet Aveo on the adjacent connector to eastbound I-8, the CHP reported. Both vehicles then crashed into a Kia Sorento, transporting Aneta Andarus her 6-year-old and 3-year-old daughter and another adult passenger, who was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and her male passenger were treated at a trauma center for moderately serious injuries. 

The collision left the big rig jackknifed across the transition road following the accident, causing heavy congestion in the area into the evening commute.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.