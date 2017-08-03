Monica Dietsch, daughter of original owners Paul and Inez, took over the Dietsch family business in 1977.

Dietsch's Hearing Aid Centers was established in May 1961. Now, a third generation of Dietsch’s can be seen working at the family business. KUSI News' Brad Perry met with the Dietsch family at their location in North Park.

Their hearing services center offers mobile services, unique to San Diego, and the Dietsch’s have been active in organizations that promote hearing health, both in California and nationally.

“The Dietsch family takes pride in their ability to work closely together and serve the hearing impaired community of San Diego,” the family said. “With several family members currently wearing hearing instruments, they know first-hand how important it is to be fit with the hearing aids you need and deserve.”

