La Mesa toddler's drowning death ruled an accident

LA MESA (KUSI) — County officials have identified a toddler who drowned in his family's swimming pool this week and officially ruled his death an accident.

Jack Ferguson, 2, was found drowned Tuesday morning in the swimming pool behind his parent's home in the 7200 block of Princeton Avenue, said officials from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Ferguson's parents put him to bed Monday night in his bedroom, but when his mother awoke Tuesday morning, she noticed the sliding glass door leading to the backyard was open, the officials said. When she went into the backyard, she found Jack lying on his side in the shallow end of their in-ground swimming pool. 

The mother retrieved the boy and rushed him inside the home where her husband started CPR and called 911, the medical examiner's office officials said. The first police and firefighters on scene began advanced cardiac life-support measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. 

The parents told police they thought they had locked the sliding door, La Mesa Lt. Chad Bell said. The medical examiner's office officially ruled the boy's death an accident by drowning.

