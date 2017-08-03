La Mesa toddler's drowning death ruled an accident

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego-area Border Patrol agents this week seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine destined for the United States and nearly $300,000 in cash bound for Mexico, authorities said.More>>
San Diego-area Border Patrol agents this week seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine destined for the United States and nearly $300,000 in cash bound for Mexico, authorities said.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
A six-year-old girl —one of six victims injured in a big rig crash on state Route 125 in El Cajon — remains hospitalized with major injuries Thursday.More>>
A six-year-old girl —one of six victims injured in a big rig crash on state Route 125 in El Cajon — remains hospitalized with major injuries Thursday.More>>
Two women killed in a pileup involving a big rig at an El Cajon freeway interchange were identified Thursday.More>>
Two women killed in a pileup involving a big rig at an El Cajon freeway interchange were identified Thursday.More>>
The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.More>>
The heavy rain and thunderstorms that have stricken San Diego County for the past several days will mostly be confined to the mountains and deserts Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>
County officials have identified a toddler who drowned in his family's swimming pool this week and officially ruled his death an accident.More>>
County officials have identified a toddler who drowned in his family's swimming pool this week and officially ruled his death an accident.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.More>>
A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday. The robbery occurred aMore>>
A masked man wielding a screwdriver held up a convenience store in the Nestor neighborhood, police said Wednesday. The robbery occurred aMore>>