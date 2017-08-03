12 people arrested in illegal marijuana dispensary bust - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

12 people arrested in illegal marijuana dispensary bust

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.

The latest raid was the result of a warrant served about 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3487 Kurtz Street in the Midway District, where police say a company called Left Coast Collective was operating an illegal grow operation and marijuana delivery service, San Diego police Lt. Matt Novak said.

Officers arrested and cited 12 employees, including delivery drivers, for operating a business with a license and selling marijuana, Novak said. The raid also uncovered 41 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 8,000 cannabis-infused edibles and concentrated cannabis, an indoor grow operation with more than 100
marijuana plants, cocaine, $5,600 in cash and hundreds of pages of business records.

Police said additional employees who were not present Wednesday will also be charged.

The dispensary was the 61st to be closed down since March of last year in a joint effort by the San Diego Police Department and the city attorney's office, Novak said.

"Dozens of property owners and operators have been fined, criminally charged, and prosecuted for operating these illegal businesses without a permit and illegally selling marijuana,'' the lieutenant said. "These efforts are continuing and will now include delivery services and all other illegal marijuana businesses in San Diego.''

Police warned that all operators and employees -- including delivery drivers -- face the prospect of prosecution.

