Over 100 pounds of cocaine seized at U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego-area Border Patrol agents this week seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine destined for the United States and nearly $300,000 in cash bound for Mexico, authorities said.

Both discoveries were made Tuesday, with agents at the Otay Mesa port of entry seizing drugs from a pickup truck crossing the border from Mexico, and agents at the San Ysidro port of entry discovering the hidden cash in a car headed down Interstate 5 to Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol public affairs officer Lee Harty.

Border Patrol agents seized the drugs about 1 a.m. from a 33-year-old woman driving a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup after a drug-detecting dog alerted on the truck's spare tire, Harty said. During a secondary inspection, agents discovered 28 wrapped packages of cocaine weighing 106 pounds.

The woman, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Harty said. Border Patrol agents seized the pickup and the drugs, which had an estimated value of $2.8 million.

Later the same day, about 3:30 p.m., agents inspecting southbound traffic in San Ysidro stopped a 2014 Nissan Versa driven by a 24-year-old woman and pulled her over for an in-depth investigation, Harty said. While running the sedan through an imaging system, agents noticed anomalies in the vehicle's doors, Harty said. A search of the vehicle turned up 50 bundles of cash totaling nearly $300,000 inside both front doors and the driver's side back door.\

The driver, also a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to DHS, Harty said. Border Patrol agents seized the car and cash.

