Police investigate report woman was raped by Lyft driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police investigate report woman was raped by Lyft driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.

The woman called police just before 5 a.m. from a Chevron gas station at Rancho Bernardo Road and Bernardo Center Drive, where she said the Lyft driver dropped her off after he raped her, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was heavily intoxicated and unable to give many details, including where the assault occurred, Martinez said.

She described the driver as a white man in his 30s driving a white Toyota Prius, Martinez said.

Ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber track which drivers pick up which customers, and Martinez said police should be able to use that function to identify the driver and track him down for questioning.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.