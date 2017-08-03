Police investigate report woman was raped by Lyft driver

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.

The woman called police just before 5 a.m. from a Chevron gas station at Rancho Bernardo Road and Bernardo Center Drive, where she said the Lyft driver dropped her off after he raped her, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was heavily intoxicated and unable to give many details, including where the assault occurred, Martinez said.

She described the driver as a white man in his 30s driving a white Toyota Prius, Martinez said.

Ride-sharing apps like Lyft and Uber track which drivers pick up which customers, and Martinez said police should be able to use that function to identify the driver and track him down for questioning.