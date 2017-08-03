Healthy Living: Side effects of Statins and the dangers to those - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Healthy Living: Side effects of Statins and the dangers to those who stop taking them

Posted: Updated:

Health experts say 56 million people in the U.S. should be taking Statins, which specifically lower the LDL, or bad cholesterol in the blood and work to prevent cardiovascular disease, America's number one killer.

But a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine reveals that side effects, mostly muscle aches, are experienced by 1 in 5 patients on these medications.

And because of that, about 30 percent of people on Statins eventually stop taking them, leaving them 13 percent more likely to die of a stroke or heart attack over the next four years compared to those who stay on the statins. 

And that has some doctors worried.

Dr. Pam Taub, a cardiologist at UC San Diego Health joined KUSI with more about statins and the risks of going off them.

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.