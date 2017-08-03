Woman accused of urging boyfriend to commit suicide through text message sentenced to 15 months in prison

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Michelle Carter, the woman who urged her boyfriend through calls and text messages to commit suicide, was sentenced Thursday to a 2.5-year prison term.More>>
A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.More>>
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a Ramona resident and her adult daughter.More>>
A new battle has begun between people living in Ocean Beach and another corporate giant.More>>
A California Highway Patrol audit of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's bus operations program found no identified defects to its fleet, MTS officials announced Thursday.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>
County officials have identified a toddler who drowned in his family's swimming pool this week and officially ruled his death an accident.More>>
The San Diego Police Department was asking the public Tuesday to help locate a woman who was reported missing Sunday after she didn't arrive at church.More>>
Authorities warned the public Wednesday to beware of a "virtual kidnapping'' scam through which thieves try to extort money from people by falsely claiming to be holding a friend or loved one captive for ransom.More>>
