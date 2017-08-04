Former SD administrator pleads guilty to embezzling $450K from workforce partnership

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Michelle Carter, the woman who urged her boyfriend through calls and text messages to commit suicide, was sentenced Thursday to a 2.5-year prison term.More>>
It hits communities hard across the nation and now, Opioid abuse is on the rise in San Diego.
So what are law enforcement and other agencies doing to keep these deadly drugs out of the wrong hands?
Scott Silverman, CEO and co-founder of Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.More>>
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a Ramona resident and her adult daughter.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>
Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego, university officials announced Thursday.More>>
A former administrator for a San Diego workforce development board funded largely by federal grants pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $450,000 from the agency.More>>
A California Highway Patrol audit of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's bus operations program found no identified defects to its fleet, MTS officials announced Thursday.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>
