Elizabeth H. Simmons appointed as executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego, university officials announced Thursday.

Simmons' new job will start Sept. 18. Her selection follows an extensive international search, according to UC San Diego. Simmons' appointment "is the culmination of an extraordinary search that yielded an incredible slate of candidates,'' Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said. "She brings a wealth of great leadership and administrative experience to our campus in addition to being a widely-respected scholar.''

In her role as executive vice chancellor, Simmons will serve as UC San Diego's chief academic officer. Her duties will include oversight of academic programs; faculty recruitment and advancement; and driving academic, student support and student outcome initiatives, according to UC San Diego.

Simmons is a physicist who focuses on particle theory and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, according to UCSD.

She currently holds two leadership roles at Michigan State University, a public research university with a student population of more than 50,000.

"I'm excited to be joining UC San Diego because it is such a vibrant academic community, with a truly experimental spirit,'' Simmons said. "I'm looking forward to working with faculty, staff and students to further enrich the intellectual reach, educational creativity and inclusive climate of the campus.''

Since 2017, Simmons has served as the associate provost for Faculty and Academic Staff Development at Michigan State University, UC San Diego said.

For a decade, she has also held the position of dean of Lyman Briggs College, which focuses on the study of science in historical, philosophical and sociological context. Simmons earned her bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in physics from Harvard University, according to UC San Diego.