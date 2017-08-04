Robbery suspect shot a dozen times by deputy after road chase through Encinitas sentenced to 21 years, 4 months in state prison

VISTA (KUSI) — A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.

Robert Thomas Parkin, 53, pleaded guilty last month to charges including robbery, evading and assault on a peace officer with a firearm.

The events that led to the gunfire began about 5:30 a.m. last Nov. 14, when deputies responding to a reported armed holdup at El Pueblo restaurant on Birmingham Drive spotted Parkin, who matched the description of the bandit, riding a blue motorcycle in the area of Santa Fe Drive and El Camino Real, about a mile from the eatery.

Related Link: Restaurant robbery suspect shot by deputy booked into county jail

Parkin refused to yield and led a short pursuit before losing control of his two-wheeler and crashing it in the 1700 block of El Camino Real in Cardiff, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said. The suspect then got up and ran off. A deputy gave chase on foot and caught up with Parkin near the entrance to the Pacific Pines apartment complex.

At that point, the suspect drew a loaded silver .45-caliber pistol from his waistband and began to point it at the deputy, who responded by firing several rounds from his department-issued handgun, Nelson said.

Parkin fell to the ground and dropped his weapon, but began reaching for it once more, the lieutenant said. The patrolman then fired on him again.

The deputy fired about 12 rounds, six of which struck Parkin, according to Nelson.

At the site of the shooting, investigators recovered wads of cash believed to have been stolen during the crime.