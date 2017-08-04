San Diego County starts to see relief from tropical conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some relief from the humid tropical conditions San Diego County has been experiencing will come Friday as drier air moves into the region.

Monsoonal moisture being pulled in from the south east will begin to diminish starting Friday, allowing for more typical summer weather to return to San Diego. The fair weather that begins today is expected to last until the middle of next week , when temperatures will begin to creep above average.

Daytime temperatures should be about average over the next five days or so, though nighttime temperatures are forecast to be slightly above normal. High temperatures Friday will be 76 to 81 degrees at the beaches, 81 to 86 inland, 84 to 89 in the western valleys, 87 to 92 near the foothills, 84 to 92 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.