San Diego County starts to see relief from tropical conditions - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego County starts to see relief from tropical conditions

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some relief from the humid tropical conditions San Diego County has been experiencing will come Friday as drier air moves into the region.

Monsoonal moisture being pulled in from the south east will begin to diminish starting Friday, allowing for more typical summer weather to return to San Diego. The fair weather that begins today is expected to last until the middle of next week , when temperatures will begin to creep above average.

Daytime temperatures should be about average over the next five days or so, though nighttime temperatures are forecast to be slightly above normal. High temperatures Friday will be 76 to 81 degrees at the beaches, 81 to 86 inland, 84 to 89 in the western valleys, 87 to 92 near the foothills, 84 to 92 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.