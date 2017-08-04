San Diego County starts to see relief from tropical conditions

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Some relief from the humid tropical conditions San Diego County has been experiencing will come Friday as drier air moves into the region.More>>
Some relief from the humid tropical conditions San Diego County has been experiencing will come Friday as drier air moves into the region.More>>
Car enthusiasts gathered Thursday at Rancho Santa Fe Motor and Storage Club for a pre-Pebble Beach celebration.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Car enthusiasts gathered Thursday at Rancho Santa Fe Motor and Storage Club for a pre-Pebble Beach celebration.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a Ramona resident and her adult daughter.More>>
Two women who lost their lives in a pileup on an East County freeway interchange were publicly identified Thursday as a Ramona resident and her adult daughter.More>>
A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.More>>
A woman called police Thursday and reported being raped by a Lyft driver who was giving her a ride through the ride-sharing app from Pacific Beach to Carlsbad, police said.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
Effective next month, the San Diego Superior Court will no longer provide official court reporters in family law matters for domestic violence restraining order hearings or "request for order'' hearings of 40 minutes or less, court officials announced Thursday.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>
A robbery suspect who was shot a half-dozen times by a deputy after pulling a gun on the lawman at the end of a road chase through Encinitas was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and four months in state prison.More>>
Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego, university officials announced Thursday.More>>
Elizabeth H. Simmons has been appointed executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at UC San Diego, university officials announced Thursday.More>>
A former administrator for a San Diego workforce development board funded largely by federal grants pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $450,000 from the agency.More>>
A former administrator for a San Diego workforce development board funded largely by federal grants pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling more than $450,000 from the agency.More>>
A California Highway Patrol audit of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's bus operations program found no identified defects to its fleet, MTS officials announced Thursday.More>>
A California Highway Patrol audit of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's bus operations program found no identified defects to its fleet, MTS officials announced Thursday.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>
Police arrested 12 people and seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana and other drugs at an allegedly unlawful marijuana delivery service in a continued crack down on illegal dispensaries, police said Thursday.More>>